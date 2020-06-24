The Best Places to Explore in Southern Chile
Spanning 2,600 miles from north to south and 221 miles wide, Chile offers diverse landscapes for visitors to explore, from mountains and valleys to deserts and beaches.
Many argue that the south of Chile is one of the best spots to see, offering snow-capped mountains, winding rivers and beautiful lakes just waiting to be explored. This area is an adventure traveler’s dream.
The parks and national reserves in the south of Chile are home to a diverse collection of flora and fauna, all of which can be viewed from walking trails and lookout points.
Cuisine, traditions and culture in the south were all largely inspired by the German, Austrian and Hungarian settlers. During a trip to this area, visitors will find churches, museums and homes that make up a World Heritage Site.
Here are four of the best places to explore during a vacation to southern Chile.
Pucón
Situated along the banks of Lake Villarrica is Pucón. The day trip opportunities when staying in this area are endless. Nature-loving tourists can choose to spend the day visiting volcanoes, rivers or a national park followed by consuming a delicious local meal.
Travelers in search of an adrenaline rush can satisfy the desire with avid hiking, water sports, waterfall rappelling, kayaking or even skiing and snowboarding. After a day of adventure, several different hot spring pools will be waiting to cure sore muscles.
Corralco
Located at the foot of the Lonquimay Volcano, Corralco is a skier’s paradise. There are 31 slopes available to ski down ranging from beginner, intermediate and advanced. In addition to skiing, tourists are spoiled with spectacular landscapes including native trees such as thousand-year-old araucarias.
Those who aren’t interested in skiing or who’d like a variety of activities can try snowboarding, snowmobile riding and airboarding, in addition to cross-country skiing.
Puerto Varas
Puerto Varas sits on the banks of Lake Llanquihue, offering an amazing view of the Osorno Volcano. Combining Chilean cuisine with German recipes, the city spoils tourists with a variety of gourmet dishes to enjoy throughout their stay.
Convenient day trips for tourists staying in this area include a visit to Vicente Pérez Rosales National Park, the oldest park in Chile, and the towns of Frutillar and Puerto Octay, with open-air restaurants, arts and crafts fairs and local stores for finding souvenirs.
Island of Chiloé
In Chiloé, visitors will be met with rich culture, mythology and legends. This is a great place to visit for a day trip, but many travelers also plan to spend a few days here.
Highlights include the Chiloé National Park, food tours, homes built on stilts and several wooden churches, among others.
All of this, and so much more, is waiting for you in southern Chile.
