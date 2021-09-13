The Florida Keys Unveils New and Enhanced Tourism Offerings
The Florida Keys continues to raise the bar on its tourism offerings, with new and enhanced accommodations, along with activities and attractions that are ideally suited to the cooler autumn weather.
Barbary Beach House Key West is scheduled to be rebranded as the 184-unit Margaritaville Beach House Key West in October. The property will be equipped with a Tin Cup Chalice & Chill restaurant, new bar concepts and family-friendly activities.
In the Middle Keys, construction is underway on the Valhalla Island Resort, which is set on 25 acres and will include a 29-room resort and 50 villas, cottages and homes. The project will also include a 12,000-square-foot spa, a 3,400-square-foot fitness facility and golf cart transportation for guests.
Also in the Middle Keys, Grassy Flats Resort & Beach Club is adding a second pool and 28 oceanfront guestrooms, which are scheduled to debut in December.
The Everglades National Park, which is set to celebrate its 75th anniversary on Dec. 6, will soon be home to the 24-unit Flamingo Lodge & Restaurant, featuring one- and two-bedroom accommodations and the new Flamingo Visitor Center. Both are scheduled to open in January, weather permitting.
Marathon’s Faro Blanco Resort is set to undergo renovations on its 125-room hotel and grounds, including an expanded pool area, waterslide Tiki huts and more.
From Sept. 17-Jan. 16, 2022, Florida Keys History & Discovery Center in Islamorada will unveil an exhibit from the members of the Tropical Botanic Artists collective, which features the birds, butterflies, moths, bees and wasps that pollinate South Florida’s native plants.
The visitors center and aquariums at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo are offering two new maritime heritage exhibits in conjunction with the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.
The Crane Point Hammock Museum & Nature Trail’s pink Crane House in Marathon, designed in the Frank Lloyd Wright architectural style, completed an exterior renovation and has reopened to the public. Crane Point’s 84-foot-long red railroad car is also undergoing a restoration, which will accommodate 25 to 30 people.
Key West’s new Island Vibe Charters, an LGBTQ-owned and -operated charter company is providing four- to six-hour snorkeling trip excursions for families and groups of up to six. Rates for four- to six-hour trips start at $600.
Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden is featuring a Scarecrows in the Forest exhibition, which runs from Sept. 15 through Nov. 30 and includes scarecrows made from natural and recycled materials.
On the airline front, Allegiant is slated to add nonstop twice-weekly service from North Carolina’s Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) on Nov. 18 and from Florida’s St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) to Key West International Airport (EYW) on Nov. 19.
“Key West is one of the most sought-after destinations in the U.S. right now,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant senior vice president of revenue and network planning. “We expect it to be an even bigger draw for leisure travelers seeking an affordable, convenient vacation spot for warm winter getaways.”
