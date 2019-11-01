The Hidden Gems of New Jersey's Wildwoods
Destination & Tourism Mackenzie Cullen November 01, 2019
To the locals of northern New Jersey, the Wildwoods is thought to be just another seaside town where high schoolers spend their prom weekend and Philadelphia residents head to the beach. However, this is obviously a gross oversimplification. The Wildwoods separates itself from other seaside towns with its unique architecture and boardwalks that you simply can’t find anywhere in the U.S. Next time you're in the area, be sure to explore these hidden gems of this beautiful resort city.
The Doo-Wop District
The history of the Wildwoods is very important to its residents, which is reflected in the tourist refuge known as the Doo-Wop District. To take a drive through the Wildwoods’ Doo-Wop District is to take a trip back to the 1950s. From the motels to the supermarkets to the restaurants, this area is full of retro architecture lit up by neon signs.
At the heart of the district lies the Doo-Wop Experience Museum, filled with mid-20th-century memorabilia that has been collected around the Wildwoods over the past few decades. The museum and surrounding district are looked after by the Doo-Wop Preservation League, whose mission is "to expand public awareness of the Wildwood’s time capsule of the 1950s and 1960s culture, to collaborate with others to educate the public about the value of this unique resource and to promote an environment for the preservation and the rehabilitation of mid-20th century cultural assets”
Some notable vintage hotspots to check out include Laura’s Fudge, Cool Scoops, the Starlux motel, the Crusader motel and the Caribbean motel, which is named as both a state and national historic landmark. It's also the first motel ever listed with Historic Hotels of America.
The Boardwalk
The Wildwoods promotes family-owned businesses and the boardwalk is no exception. Owned by the Morey family since 1969, it's home to an array of restaurants and diners for tourists to enjoy. Also on the boardwalk, three amusement piers—Surfside Pier, Mariner’s Pier, and Adventure Pier—sporting a number of rides, games and even a waterpark! Some other notable city staples on the boardwalk include the Douglass Fudge sweetshop, which just celebrated its 100th anniversary, the Doo Wop Diner and the Wildwoods Convention Center.
With over 2 miles to explore, the boardwalk provides TRAM cars to better help tourists with their sightseeing. If you’re lucky enough, you’ll have the privilege of enjoying the company of senior TRAM driver, Gigi. Driving the TRAM cars for over 25 years has given Gigi an insight to the Wildwoods that can’t be found anywhere else on the boardwalk. Considered “more famous than the mayor” by residents, you can even find Gigi’s image on power boxes and rides around the Wildwoods.
Fall Events
The Wildwoods try to keep the fun going long after the summer season has come to an end. Though certain motels and attractions will close after a certain date, the Wildwoods still hold plenty of events that are worth traveling for. Different cultural festivals, concerts and monster truck and motorcycle rallies on the beach, along with the boardwalk’s own Oktoberfest, are just a few of the events that can be enjoyed on autumn weekends in the Wildwoods.
Daily events in the Wildwoods can be found at wildwoodsnj.com/events-calendar/.
For more information on New Jersey
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Mackenzie Cullen
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS