The Mexican Caribbean Celebrates One Year Reopening Anniversary
Destination & Tourism Mexican Caribbean Lacey Pfalz June 10, 2021
The Mexican Caribbean has been open to tourists for one year, and we’re taking a look back at how the popular tourist region has been able to stay open during the pandemic.
The region was one of the first destinations in the world to continue tourism operations so soon during the pandemic. It began tourism operations last June and implemented the Mexican Caribbean Clean & Safe Check Certification (CPPSIT), which helped tourism companies adapt to the pandemic’s protocols. The state of Quintana Roo, in which many of the most popular destinations in the region are located, also created a traffic light system that determined the capacity of businesses and attractions.
The reopening was successful and has helped the state’s tourism industry continue to stay afloat. In June 2020, Cancun International Airport only recorded 32 flights, only 16 of which were arrivals. This year, the airport recorded 470 flights, of which 235 were arrivals.
In relation to hotel occupancy, last May occupancy in the Riviera Maya was an average of 2.5 percent and 5.69 percent in Cancun and Puerto Morelos’ Hotel Zone. This year, the Riviera Maya reports more than 50 percent occupancy, while Cancun, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres report an average of 58 percent: decidedly better than last year’s numbers.
The region employed 42 routes to and from the United States, as well as routes from over 16 different countries. Over 7 million travelers have visited the region since it reopened last year, and it is estimated that another 6 million will visit the region in the first six months of this year.
"A year has passed, and it is a great satisfaction to witness that the combined effort of businessmen, workers, and the government has resulted in the great tourism recovery that the state of Quintana Roo has experienced," said Dario Flota Ocampo, general director of the Quintana Roo Tourism Board (QRTB).
For information on the Mexican Caribbean, please click here. To learn about the latest in traveling safely to the region, please click here.
