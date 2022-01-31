US Embassy Issues Security Alert for Cancun, Playa del Carmen, Tulum
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti January 31, 2022
Following the fatal January 21 shooting of two Canadian tourists at a five-star hotel in the Playa del Carmen area and the murder of a beachfront bar manager mere days later and less than six miles away, the U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Mexico last week issued a special security alert for American citizens traveling to Quintana Roo.
“In light of recent security incidents and criminal activity in popular tourist destinations including Cancun, Playa Del Carmen and Tulum, U.S. citizens are reminded to exercise increased caution when traveling to the state of Quintana Roo,” reads the cautionary notice. “Criminal activity and violence may occur throughout the state, including areas frequented by U.S. citizen visitors.”
The notice doesn’t explicitly mention the shooting incidents last week, the first of which took place in an outdoor dining area at Hotel Xcaret in Playa del Carmen, a popular beach destination 42 miles from Cancun. The Quintana Roo state prosecutor’s office disclosed that the two Canadians killed in the incident both had criminal records, which include drug trafficking charges, according to The Points Guy.
The special bulletin advises that U.S. visitors to the area take the following actions:
— Monitor the local news for updates, follow directions from local officials, and in case of emergency, call 911.
— Avoid crowds.
— Be aware of your surroundings.
— Review your personal security plans.
— Contact the U.S. Consulate or Embassy if you need assistance.
It also outlines contact information for the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico and lists helpful links for those planning a trip south, including the State Department’s ‘Smart Traveler Enrollment Program’ (STEP), a free service that enables U.S. citizens abroad to receive safety and security updates from the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate in their destination. Enrollment in the program also gives the U.S. embassy means to contact travelers and provide assistance in an emergency situation while they’re overseas.
What Prompted This Warning?
While the state of Quintana Roo and its popular tourist destinations have historically been considered safe, a string of violent events in recent months linked to drug gangs (along with ongoing COVID-19 concerns) caused the U.S. State Department to raise its travel advisory for Mexico to ‘Level 3: Reconsider Travel’ and warn visitors to ‘Exercise Increased Caution’ when traveling to Quintana Roo, due to crime.
In October, two tourists were killed, and three others severely injured, when they were caught amid a shootout at a restaurant in Tulum. The group responsible said it was a warning that “they are serious about businesses paying extortion demands in exchange for protection,” the Cancun Sun reported. In November, four Americans were injured after being caught in gunfire between rival drug gangs on the beach in Puerto Morelos outside the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun resort.
Then, in December, shooters on jet-skis opened fire on a beach at Playa Langosta in the Cancun Hotel Zone. According to the New York Post, local police said that no one was injured after the “unidentified gunmen fired into the air, then abandoned their jet skis, changed into civilian clothes and fled.”
Shortly afterward, Quintana Roo Governor Carlos Joaquin Gonzalez announced the launch of a special police unit, dubbed the ‘Coordination Group for Quintana Roo’s Peace and Security’, to bolster security ahead of holiday travel. And, in January, deployed the ‘Tourist Security Battalion of the National Guard’, consisting of nearly 1,500 troops, to continue safeguarding the public through its patrol of the region.
For more information, visit mx.usembassy.gov.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Travel Advisors Can Increase Efficiency With These Tools and Resources
For more information on Playa del Carmen, Cancun, Riviera Maya
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS