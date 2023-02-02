Last updated: 10:26 AM ET, Thu February 02 2023

US Virgin Islands Unveils Discounted Winter Air and Hotel Packages

Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey February 02, 2023

Magens Bay, St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands
Magens Bay, St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands (Photo via cdwheatley / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The US Virgin Islands (USVI) introduced winter air and hotel packages that provide travelers with $200 per person air credits and 10 percent savings at The Buccaneer Hotel, The Fred, Club Comanche Hotel, Sand Castle on the Beach, Company House Hotel, Hotel Caravelle and Sugar Beach.

The packages require a five-night minimum stay for bookings made through March 1, 2023, for travel through April 30, 2023.

Bookings must be made through the participating hotels using the VIBE2023 promotion code.

“This offer is for people over 16 years of age, does not apply to current reservations, and must be packaged as air and hotel together with back-to-back room nights,” USVI tourism officials said. “Bookings without purchase of a flight to St. Croix do not qualify.”

Airlines serving the destination include American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Spirit Airlines and JetBlue.

Because the USVI is an American territory US visitors are not required have passports to enter the destination.

The three islands of the USVI are St. Croix, St. John and St. Thomas.

Claudette Covey
