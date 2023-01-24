US Virgin Islands Is Giving Away a Dream Trip to Paradise
The U.S. Virgin Islands is partnering with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit this year to offer a trip of a lifetime to one lucky winner and a companion with the Experience the U.S. Virgin Islands Like a Sports Illustrated Model Sweepstakes, going on now through February 13, with the winner to be announced on February 20.
The lucky winner of the sweepstakes will be able to choose a trip to St. Thomas, St. Croix or St. John for two. Airfare from the continental U.S., a four-night hotel stay, activities, ground transportation and a private photography session are all included.
“The May 2022 swimsuit issue was such a great win for USVI, that we are continuing to partner with Sports Illustrated this year to highlight our beautiful destination,” said Joseph Boschulte, the Commissioner of the USVI’s Department of Tourism. “Winners may channel the models’ experiences on the islands by revisiting the sites of the photo shoots or they can create their own experiences and itineraries on one of our three gorgeous islands.”
The islands have partnered with the publication in the past, including for the May 2022 swimsuit issue, offering the publication a stunning tropical backdrop for the swimsuit issue.
The U.S. Virgin Islands is home to more than beautiful beaches and ample opportunity for fun in the sun: it’s also home to historical sites like the 18th-century town of Christiansted, historic forts like Fort Christian, foodie experiences such as rum distillery tours and some of the best diving opportunities around.
