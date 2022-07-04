Last updated: 06:25 AM ET, Mon July 04 2022

Directional Signs on Stocking Island
Directional signs with world locations on Stocking Island, Bahamas. (photo via Valerie Loiseleux / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Summer is here, U.S. re-entry restrictions are in our rearview and American travelers are beyond ready to embark on long-awaited vacations. And, the Bahamas is bound to be one of this year’s hottest destinations, thanks to newly eased entry protocols and a wave of new flights that make accessing the islands easy.

Spanning 100,000 square miles of some of the clearest ocean waters on the planet, the archipelago is a perennial favorite among those in search of blissful weather, tropical terrain, award-winning beaches, colorful coral reefs and pristine wildlife encounters, combined with the islands’ warm and vibrant Caribbean culture.

Here’s what’s new in The Bahamas for July:


The Bahamas Pares Down Entry Protocols — From June 19, international travelers entering The Bahamas no longer need to apply for The Bahamas’ Travel Health Visa, regardless of their vaccination status. “We acknowledge that the Travel Health Visa was a burden for travellers, and we are pleased to be able to eliminate it,” Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, said in his June announcement.

All unvaccinated visitors aged two years and older still need to submit proof of a negative PCR or antigen test taken within three days (72 hours) of departure for The Bahamas; but vaccinated arrivals are no longer subject to testing requirements.

Beautiful landscape Bahamas
Beautiful landscape in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo via LiliGraphie/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

BahamasAir Relaunches Orlando–Grand Bahama Route— From June 30 through September 10, 2022, national airline BahamasAir is making it super easy and affordable to reach Grand Bahama Island, with twice-weekly nonstop flights between Orlando and Freeport. And, Inaugural roundtrip airfares start as low as $297.

Boating Flings Are in Full Swing — This summer, The Bahamas Tourist Office will host a series of exhilarating Boating Flings, leading caravans of boaters across the Gulf Stream and into brilliant blue Bahamian waters. Event participants will get to partake in various activities, delight in delicious Bahamian cuisine and engage in authentic cultural experiences across the islands.

Festivals and Events Are Back — Also back this year is Nassau’s iconic Junkanoo Summer Festival—one of the Caribbean's most lively and colorful carnival celebrations—running every Saturday, July 2-30. Grand Bahama’s Groombay Summer Festival will also return, running every Thursday, July 7-28. Would-be visitors can find details on many more summer events at Bahamas.com/events.

The Atlantis Paradise Island Music Series — Atlantis Paradise Island’s ‘Music Making Waves’ concert series, benefitting the Blue Project Foundation, will feature live performances from big-name music artists like Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Ashanti; five-time Grammy nominee Robin Thicke; Grammy, ACM, CMA, and AMA Award-winning group Little Big Town; and Grammy Award winner Sheryl Crow.

Disney Wish Begins Sailing To The BahamasDisney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Wish, is readying to set sail on its maiden voyage from its homeport in Port Canaveral on July 14. Thereafter, it will carry cruisegoers on three- and four-night voyages to The Bahamas, including stops at Disney's private island near Great Abaco, Castaway Cay.

For more information, visit bahamas.com.

