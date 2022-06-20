Port Canaveral Welcomes Disney Wish To Its New Homeport
Disney Cruise Line Lacey Pfalz June 20, 2022
Disney Cruise Line’s fifth and newest ship, the Disney Wish, has made it to its new homeport of Port Canaveral on June 20, from where it will sail its inaugural voyage and season in the Caribbean.
The ship will sail three- and four-night voyages to The Bahamas and Disney’s Castaway Cay from July 14. It features 1,250 guest rooms and is powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), which produces fewer emissions than traditional fuel.
The ship finished construction and was delivered to the cruise line in a ceremony on June 9. It’s the first of three Disney Cruise Line ships to debut through 2025.
“We have anticipated this homecoming of the Disney Wish for some time and know that our entire Port community is excited to have her sailing from our Port,” said Port CEO Capt. John Murray. “We are proud of the longstanding partnership we have with Disney Cruise Line, and the arrival of the Disney Wish adds to the growing number of impressive cruise ships providing high-quality guest experiences from our Port.”
