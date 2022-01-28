Win a Free Trip to Bask in the Puerto Rican Sunshine This Winter
With several more weeks of winter ahead, plenty of Americans can only dream of escaping the cold and fleeing to the Caribbean to soak up some solar rays. But, now, you can enter for a chance to win a complimentary getaway for two to Puerto Rico to bask in its year-round sunshine.
In honor of this week’s National Plan for Vacation Day,’s the island’s non-profit destination management organization (DMO) Discover Puerto Rico has partnered with JetBlue and Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve to host the 'Sunshine to Spare' sweepstakes.
The giveaway contest will award a single winner a trip for two to the Island of Enchantment, complete with roundtrip airfare from JetBlue and a three-night stay at the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve on Coco Beach.
Now through February 8, contestants can head to Discover Puerto Rico’s website to fill out an entry form, with no purchase needed. The contest is open to legal residents of the contiguous U.S. and Washington, D.C. ages 21 and older. The winner will be selected through a random drawing on February 10.
“Puerto Rico is the perfect destination to trade-in the cold winter months and lack of sunlight for a warm getaway with plenty of vibrant sunshine," said Leah Chandler, Chief Marketing Officer of Discover Puerto Rico. "We encourage travelers to get outside and explore the Island's unique offerings under the Puerto Rican sun, whether that's a day at the beach, walking through the streets of historic Old San Juan, or hiking in El Yunque, the only rainforest in the U.S. Forest Service."
As a U.S. territory, Puerto Rico is the perfect fly-and-drive destination for American travelers craving a Caribbean escape. Getting there is easy, as it’s only a short plane ride away from most major U.S. cities and requires no passport for entry. Plus, you won’t need to exchange your cash for foreign currency or alter your mobile phone plan during your visit.
The trip giveaway announcement coincides with the launch of the island’s newest promotion, called ‘Sunshine to Spare’, on which Discover Puerto Rico partnered with the Pantone Color Institute to produce a first-of-its-kind paint color based upon the distinctively rich hues of Puerto Rican sunlight. The project recruited local physicist and University of Puerto Rico professor Hector J. Jimenez, Ph.D., to calculate the signature shade by modeling solar radiation and atmospheric conditions at various times throughout the day, and at several different spots on the island. The rich red-orange color he came up with was dubbed ‘Puerto Rico Sunshine’ and is being incorporated into the DMO’s promotions as symbolic of the island’s passionate, energetic and spontaneous character.
For more information, visit discoverpuertorico.com/share-sunshine.
