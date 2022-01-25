National Plan for Vacation Day: Here's the Best Way to Book Travel
January 25, 2022
Tuesday is National Plan for Vacation Day and therefore the ideal time to start thinking about your next getaway.
According to new data from the U.S. Travel Association, more than two-thirds (68 percent) of American workers say that they feel at least moderately burned out entering year three of the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus, more than half (53 percent) of remote workers say that they are working more hours now than they were in the office.
It all adds up to tons of demand for vacation.
The vast majority of Americans (81 percent) are excited to plan a vacation in the next six months, and nearly six in 10 (59 percent) say that travel is more important now than ever. Even more, 61 percent, plan to make travel a top budget priority in 2022.
Studies have shown that the simple act of planning a trip can boost your mood, but that doesn't mean travelers have to go it alone.
The best thing you can do is reach out to an experienced travel advisor who can get you up to date on the latest COVID-19 restrictions and requirements in your destination as well as the latest travel advisories from the State Department and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A trusted travel professional can also share firsthand experience from your destination and match you with the ideal airline, accommodations and activities.
But that's just a sample of the benefits of working with a travel advisor. These knowledgeable travel experts can often score you surprising perks and connect you with key players in your destination to ensure a memorable travel experience, whether it's the hotel concierge or a local tour operator.
Traveling for a big sporting event or a romantic getaway for two? A good travel advisor can make sure your group's rooms are nearby on the same floor or order a welcome bottle of champagne to your suite ahead of check-in. Plus, travel advisors save you money by accessing deals others can't and often times packaging your flights, hotel and resort stays and other activities.
Perhaps most importantly in the age of the internet, travel advisors supply the human element, advocating for clients before, during and after their trip. Your trip will likely be a breeze, but in the event that something goes wrong, you'll have an actual person by your side to right the ship.
If you're not sure where to start, visit TravelSense.org to quickly and easily find an American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) verified professional specializing in your destination and trip type.
