WTTC, Travel Companies Pledge Support For Ukraine

Destination & Tourism World Travel & Tourism Council April 13, 2022

Ukrainian flag, Independence Monument, Kyiv, Ukraine, flag, monument, statue
The Ukrainian flag and Independence Monument in Kyiv, Ukraine. (photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/DmyTo)

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has pledged its support for Ukraine as many of its members donate rooms and funds to support those who have been displaced by Russia’s invasion of the country and by supporting those still in the country as journalists, charity workers or displaced persons.

More than a month ago now, TravelPulse published a large list of ways that the travel and tourism industry was stepping up in support of Ukraine. By no means exhaustive, the list showcased how Airbnb and its users were helping support both displaced Ukrainians and those still within the country, along with several other tour operators, airlines and other travel companies who felt compelled to help.

This list continues to grow as the Russian invasion of Ukraine drags on.

Among these include WTTC members like Accor, Carnival Corporation, the European Travel Commission, InterContinental Hotels Group, Hilton, Uber and MSC Cruises. Hotel companies and corporations have donated shelter and rooms to people both in Ukraine and refugees outside of it, while others have donated transport, clothing, food and other necessities.

Even river cruise line AmaWaterways donated one of its ships that wasn’t currently in commission to help temporarily house refugees arriving in the Netherlands.

“There has been an outpouring of support from Travel & Tourism companies across the globe,” said Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO. “Hotels have opened their doors receiving refugees, and in Ukraine, teams on the ground are keeping hotels open for aid agencies, journalists, and those stranded and desperate.

“Cruise lines and airlines have transported supplies, and across the board the response has been incredible, and I salute the courage of teams on the ground,” Simpson continued. “WTTC and our Members stand for peace and respecting the national sovereignty of every nation and our hearts go out to all those who are suffering from this brutal invasion.”

Those made homeless by the invasion are considered to be the largest displacement of people in Europe since the Second World War.

