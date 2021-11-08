Last updated: 03:08 PM ET, Mon November 08 2021

ABC News To Broadcast Live From Lindblad Vessel in Antarctica

Entertainment Theresa Norton November 08, 2021

ABC News will broadcast live from Lindblad ExpeditionsNational Geographic Endurance in Antarctica Nov. 10-16 as part of the network’s month-long climate change coverage.

The programming will include live and taped coverage across multiple ABC News programs and platforms, marking the inaugural broadcast from the first polar newsroom aboard a passenger vessel.

Throughout the 10 days at sea, “GMA3” and “20/20” co-anchor Amy Robach will provide a firsthand look at global warming and what it foretells. Her reporting will be featured on “Good Morning America,” “GMA 3: What You Need to Know,” "ABC News Live” and “ABC World News Tonight with David Muir.”

The programming underscores Lindblad’s 50-plus years of expedition heritage in the region.

The expedition also will serve as the inaugural Antarctic voyage for the 126-guest National Geographic Endurance, the newest addition to the Lindblad fleet and an advanced ice-class expedition ship. The vessel’s cutting-edge technology features a full broadcast studio offering opportunities for live broadcasts from the world’s polar regions.

