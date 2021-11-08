ABC News To Broadcast Live From Lindblad Vessel in Antarctica
November 08, 2021
ABC News will broadcast live from Lindblad Expeditions’ National Geographic Endurance in Antarctica Nov. 10-16 as part of the network’s month-long climate change coverage.
The programming will include live and taped coverage across multiple ABC News programs and platforms, marking the inaugural broadcast from the first polar newsroom aboard a passenger vessel.
Throughout the 10 days at sea, “GMA3” and “20/20” co-anchor Amy Robach will provide a firsthand look at global warming and what it foretells. Her reporting will be featured on “Good Morning America,” “GMA 3: What You Need to Know,” "ABC News Live” and “ABC World News Tonight with David Muir.”
The programming underscores Lindblad’s 50-plus years of expedition heritage in the region.
The expedition also will serve as the inaugural Antarctic voyage for the 126-guest National Geographic Endurance, the newest addition to the Lindblad fleet and an advanced ice-class expedition ship. The vessel’s cutting-edge technology features a full broadcast studio offering opportunities for live broadcasts from the world’s polar regions.
