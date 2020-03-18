Best Sustainable Tourism Videos of 2020 Revealed
Entertainment G Adventures Patrick Clarke March 18, 2020
While the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and resulting travel bans and restrictions have hampered travel, there's still plenty of excellent content for travelers to consume this spring.
GLP Films has announced its official selections for the "Best Sustainable Tourism Films" of 2020, selecting the top five shorts from more than 100 submissions by travel trade organizations and filmmakers from across the world.
The list of recognized films include productions from Black Forest Collective, Wideoyster Magazine, World Nomads, G Adventures and Newfoundland & Labrador Tourism and was chosen based on the strength of their sustainable tourism messaging, overall video quality and use of compelling storytelling.
"The winning films transport us to five continents and stand out for their compelling storytelling and global sustainable tourism themes. Themes like women empowerment, wildlife conservation, social impact, farm-to-table cuisine and cultural heritage," GLP stated. "In these challenging times, GLP is proud to present a selection of the best storytelling in sustainable tourism to shine a light of hope on the positive stories for the future of tourism."
"We are excited to celebrate inspiring messages of sustainable tourism through video storytelling. We thank all the travel brands and filmmakers that submitted their videos, and hope these positive stories of tourism and humanity add a little light to the challenging times the travel industry and the world are facing right now," said Laura Knudson, Marketing Director of GLP Films in a statement.
Each of the five productions is three minutes or shorter so even time-strapped viewers will be able to watch them all.
Visit glpfilms.com/sustainable-tourism-films-2020 to view all five winners in their entirety.
