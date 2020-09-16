California Theme Parks Ask Governor for Reopening Guidelines
Entertainment Donald Wood September 16, 2020
Theme parks in California have teamed up to ask the state’s governor to issue reopening guidelines for the properties.
According to Deadline.com, the California Attractions and Parks Association (CAPA) announced Monday it had issued a statement to Governor Gavin Newsom pleading for a set of guidelines to allow visitors back into the facilities.
California has partially reopened its economy, but theme parks are among the businesses that remain closed. CAPA represents Disneyland, Universal Studios, Six Flags Magic Mountain, Sea World, Knott’s Berry Farm and Legoland.
“California’s amusement parks urge the Governor to issue amusement park guidelines expeditiously so these vital community attractions can reopen their doors in a responsible manner and get residents back to work,” CAPA executive director Erin Guerrero said.
“Over those six months, parks crafted detailed plans to reopen,” Guerrero continued. “They include capacity reductions, face-covering requirements, robust health and safety protocols for both guests and employees, and significant modifications to support physical distancing.”
Theme parks in California are not the only businesses taking a blow since they closed in March due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, as the surrounding areas are also suffering the financial burden caused by the lack of incoming visitors.
A report from KTLA.com suggests Anaheim receives around half of its general fund budget from revenue tied to Disneyland, leaving the city with a budget deficit of an estimated $100 million.
