Disney Official Announces Plans to Open Over 50 Percent of Hotels, Resorts
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood September 11, 2020
The Walt Disney Company revealed its plans to reopen over 50 percent of its hotels and resorts by the end of the fiscal year, according to Reuters.
Disney Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy announced Thursday during the Bank of America Virtual 2020 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference the theme park company planned to reopen “a little over 50 percent” of its hotels and resorts by September 30.
US State Department Updates Mexico Travel AdvisoryImpacting Travel
Regent Seven Seas Offers First-Class Air, Suite UpgradesCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Disney currently operates 53 resort hotels, many of which were closed in response to the coronavirus outbreak. While many properties have already reopened, others like the Polynesian Village Resort will be closed until next summer.
Last week, Marriott Hotels announced it would still open its latest hotel on the grounds of Disney World sometime in 2021. The new property will be called The Walt Disney World Swan Reserve.
The coronavirus outbreak has devastated the parks, experiences and products department of Disney, with officials reporting an 85 percent year-over-year drop in revenue during the most recent reported quarter.
Another hotel in the Disney portfolio, the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Disney World, is offering a unique way to learn remotely this semester. The property is providing a supervised remote learning situation, with a dedicated learning space during the day for children to do their work or take virtual lessons online.
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS