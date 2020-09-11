Last updated: 02:50 PM ET, Fri September 11 2020

Disney Official Announces Plans to Open Over 50 Percent of Hotels, Resorts

Hotel & Resort Donald Wood September 11, 2020

Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa (Photo via Brooke Geiger McDonald)

The Walt Disney Company revealed its plans to reopen over 50 percent of its hotels and resorts by the end of the fiscal year, according to Reuters.

Disney Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy announced Thursday during the Bank of America Virtual 2020 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference the theme park company planned to reopen “a little over 50 percent” of its hotels and resorts by September 30.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Sunset view in Cancun, Mexico

US State Department Updates Mexico Travel Advisory

Impacting Travel
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Offers First-Class Air, Suite Upgrades

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Colors of New England featuring Coastal Maine

Collette Reveals New Advance Commission Payment Program

Travel Agent
Paul Gauguin Cruises

gallery icon These Cruise Lines Have Resumed Sailings

Disney currently operates 53 resort hotels, many of which were closed in response to the coronavirus outbreak. While many properties have already reopened, others like the Polynesian Village Resort will be closed until next summer.

Last week, Marriott Hotels announced it would still open its latest hotel on the grounds of Disney World sometime in 2021. The new property will be called The Walt Disney World Swan Reserve.

The coronavirus outbreak has devastated the parks, experiences and products department of Disney, with officials reporting an 85 percent year-over-year drop in revenue during the most recent reported quarter.

Another hotel in the Disney portfolio, the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Disney World, is offering a unique way to learn remotely this semester. The property is providing a supervised remote learning situation, with a dedicated learning space during the day for children to do their work or take virtual lessons online.

For more Hotel & Resort News

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS