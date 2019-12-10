Disney Announces Opening Date for New Cirque du Soleil Show
Disney recently released a behind-the-scenes look at the newest entertainment coming to Disney Springs. The teaser had us excited for what’s to come, and now the show has a name and an official opening date.
“Drawn to Life” will be about intertwining Cirque du Soleil’s unique style of performance with Disney’s reputation for storytelling.
“For Cirque du Soleil, this is a beautiful way of celebrating Disney’s legacy in the art of animation," Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group President and CEO Daniel Lamarre said in a statement. "This new and exciting production is most certainly the best way to highlight the privileged relationship we have with our colleagues at Walt Disney World and our joint commitment to continually bring audiences new experiences that surpass their expectations.”
Cirque du Soleil worked in collaboration with Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Imagineering to create the perfect blend, bringing “to life an extraordinary new entertainment experience for the whole family,” said Josh D’Amaro, president, Walt Disney World Resort in a statement. “It blends all the heart, humor and joy of Disney storytelling with new acrobatic performances and effects never before seen in a Cirque du Soleil production.”
Visitors will be able to see previews of the show starting on March 20, 2020, at Disney Springs, but the show will not officially premiere until April 17, 2020.
Tickets can be purchased on Cirque du Soleil’s website, with prices ranging from $79 - $179 for regular adults.
“Drawn to Life” marks Cirque du Soleil’s 50th original production.
