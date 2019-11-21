Disney Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at New 2020 Cirque du Soleil Production
Entertainment Lauren Bowman November 21, 2019
After a long-awaited for announcement, Cirque du Soleil is returning with a brand-new show at Disney Springs. The theatre is finally set to reopen after closing with La Nouba on December 31, 2017.
Not much has been said about the new show before now other than it “will celebrate Disney’s legacy of storytelling in Cirque du Soleil’s signature way, with a tribute to the one-of-a-kind craftsmanship that makes Disney so extraordinary,” the companies said in a statement back in 2017.
A behind-the-scenes look at the new production was recently released, and it has us excited for what’s to come. A beautiful marriage of acrobatics and the art of animation, Michel Laprise, Writer and Show Director calls it “a love letter to the art of animation.”
Staying in true Cirque du Soleil form, guests will be amazed by incredible physical feats set to a moving musical score. The uniting of Disney with Cirque du Soleil in their new production is sure to leave guests awestruck.
Although the show has yet-to-be-named, the performance will take visitors on a journey with a little girl named Julia. The daughter of animators, she finds herself in the beautiful world of animation and set to carry on their legacy.
The show is set to open Spring 2020 in Walt Disney World at Disney Springs. Tickets are already on sale.
