Disney Wish Cruise Ship Debut Officially Delayed Until Summer 2022
Lauren Bowman October 16, 2020
The debut of Disney’s newest cruise ship, the Disney Wish, has been officially pushed a couple of months due to delays at the shipyard in Germany where construction is underway.
The cruise ship is expected to be larger than both the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy, and it will be the ‘greenest’ of the Disney Cruise Lines ships – powered by liquified natural gas (LNG).
Due to multiple shutdowns caused by COVID-19, the German shipyard, Meyer-Werft, has experienced delays in their supply chain. But even with these delays, the fifth ship is expected to sail its maiden voyage only a few months after its originally scheduled date.
Disney Cruise Line has already released its 2022 itineraries for all its vessels, including itineraries on the brand new, Disney Dream. Guests can begin booking their trips to Hawaii, favorite Caribbean destinations - including Disney’s private island and even through the Panama Canal starting on October 22, 2020.
Select Disney members will have advanced booking access beginning on Monday, October 19, 2020.
Unfortunately, it is still unclear when exactly sailings will resume for cruises, but Disney Cruise Line has suspended all of their sailings until early December 2020.
