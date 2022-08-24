Disney World Announces Updates to Park Pass System
Walt Disney World Resort announced several updates to its Disney Park Pass reservation system designed to streamline the booking process.
Launched earlier this week, the updates allow travelers visiting the Disney theme park to modify their reservations, including dates, park and party members (subject to availability), rather than having to cancel and re-book.
The updated Park Pass user interface will apply to all ticket types, including date-based ticket holders, on-site resort guests and Annual Passholders. While guests previously had to book separately for different kinds of tickets, they can now book reservations for all ticket and passholder types in a single transaction.
Travelers booking large groups for a visit to the Disney theme park will also enjoy a consolidated program, as the upper ticket limit has been increased from 12 guests to 30. Disney officials said existing Park Passes would seamlessly merge into the new reservation system.
Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced earlier this month that strong theme park demand helped the company’s increase in profitability. He said theme park revenue totaled $21.5 billion, increasing 26 percent from the previous year and avoiding the downturn in consumer spending predicted by experts.
In July, Disney World launched the company’s newest wearable, MagicBand+. The device retained popular features from the MagicBand initially introduced in 2013— park and guest room entry, retail and dining, PhotoPass service and more—and added new functionality to unlock experiential moments of magic.
The wearable technology features color-changing lights, haptic vibrations and gesture recognition, enhancing the storytelling through new interactive experiences.
