Disney Warns Against Dangerous TikTok Trend Involving Guardians of the Galaxy Ride

“Guardians of the Galaxy” – Mission: BREAKOUT! at Disney California Adventure
PHOTO: “Guardians of the Galaxy” – Mission: BREAKOUT! at Disney California Adventure. (photo by Jason Leppert)

Disney has issued an official warning following the spread of a dangerous TikTok trend involving one of Disneyland’s popular rides, The Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission BREAKOUT! at the Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park.

According to Fox 11 Los Angeles, the new trend involves breaking the ride’s safety protocols by either loosening or unbuckling seat belts during the ride, which offers several fast drops. Without the seat belts safely in place, passengers during the ride could become injured during these drops.

There have been several incidents of this happening on the ride, which led to the warning. Disneyland reserves the right to ask anyone not adhering to the safety protocols on this ride to leave the park immediately following the break in safety protocol.

Guests to the park and at Walt Disney World in Florida should remember to take a look at each ride’s safety parameters, from height restrictions to more in-depth safety policies, which are available on each ride’s dedicated page on the park’s website.

