Disney World Announces New Offers for the Fall, Holiday Season
Travel advisors now have more ways to help their clients save big on a Walt Disney World vacation this fall, including discounts of up to $500 on four-night, four-day room-and-ticket packages at select Disney Resort hotels.
The "Magic Is Here Vacation Package" is available for stays most nights September 4 through December 25, 2020, and can be booked through December 25, 2020.
Meanwhile, Florida residents can save up to 20 percent on rooms at Disney’s Vero Beach Resort when they book by December 17, 2020. The special offer is valid for stays most nights September 27 through November 21, 2020, and November 27 through December 17, 2020.
However, Florida residents aren't the only ones who stand to save on a Disney getaway this fall. Residents of Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia can save up to 30 percent on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels for most nights between September 4 and December 25, 2020, when they book through December 25, 2020, as part of the "Magic Is Here Room Offer."
Disney Resort hotels participating in the two Magic Is Here offers include Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort; Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney's Wilderness Lodge; Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney's Wilderness Lodge; Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas - Kidani Village; Disney's Beach Club Villas; Disney's BoardWalk Villas; Disney's Old Key West Resort; Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows; Disney’s Riviera Resort; Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa; Disney’s Contemporary Resort; Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa (reopening September 21); Disney’s Yacht Club Resort; The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort; Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort; Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort (reopening October 14); Disney’s Art of Animation Resort (reopening November 1); Disney’s Pop Century Resort and The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort.
Disney also announced that it is waiving change and cancellation fees up to the date of check-in for reservations with arrivals through December 31, 2020, to provide guests with added flexibility and peace of mind amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Travelers should contact their travel professional to learn more about the latest offers while advisors can visit DisneyTravelAgents.com or call the Disney Reservation Center beginning at 7 a.m. ET to secure reservations for their clients.
