Disney World Announces New Returning Shows for 2022
Entertainment Donald Wood May 04, 2022
Walt Disney World Resort announced several new, returning and soon-to-debut shows and experiences as part of the theme park’s 50th Anniversary celebration.
Disney’s Animal Kingdom will debut “Finding Nemo: The Big Blue...and Beyond!” this summer, a fully updated, 25-minute stage show that incorporates live performers and puppets, along with production numbers from the original Finding Nemo musical.
Starting on June 23, Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground will host the returning Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue. The show will feature new updates to its script and scenery, while staying true to the high-spirited family entertainment adored by generations of guests.
At Magic Kingdom, three experiences recently made their return or debut, including the Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade, Mickey’s Magical Friendship Faire and the Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade.
Running between August and October, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom will feature Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade, the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular and Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular.
The iconic Fantasmic! show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will make its much-anticipated return later this year with a new show sequence featuring Disney characters – Mulan, Elsa, Aladdin, Pocahontas and Moana – in heroic moments, as well as new technological enhancements.
As part of the recent phased return of traditional character greetings across Disney World, guests can once again hug Mickey Mouse, Cinderella and Tiana at Magic Kingdom; Anna, Elsa, Mulan and Jasmine at EPCOT; Minnie Mouse, Sulley and Doc McStuffins at Hollywood Studios and Pluto, Goofy and Donald Duck at various Disney Resort hotels.
