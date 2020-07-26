Disney World Bans Certain Types of Face Coverings
Walt Disney World Resort is reportedly updating its official policy to provide further clarification as to which types of face coverings are permitted and which actually constitute a violation of its rules, according to Attractions Magazine.
Since the Resort began reopening, company policy has dictated that all cast members and guests (ages two and up) have been required to wear face coverings, in alignment with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendations for minimizing potential COVID-19 transmission.
Of course, there’s always some portion of the population that manages to misinterpret the rules as they’re originally laid out or find (sometimes astonishingly) creative loopholes, and Disney was bound to have to spell out its regulations in even further detail at some point to address potential points of confusion. That time has come.
Disney’s policies now specify what types of face coverings are acceptable to wear while on property, plus how and when you should wear them. The updated regulations are that all face coverings, whether reusable or disposable, must conform to the following guidelines:
—Consist of at least two layers of breathable material
—Fully cover the nose and mouth, and secure under the chin
—Sit snugly, but comfortably, against the side of the face
—Be secured with ties or ear loops, enabling the guest to remain hands-free
The amended face-coverings policy now also reads: “At this time, based on guidance from health authorities, neck gaiters and open-chin triangle bandanas are not acceptable face coverings. Costume masks are also not considered appropriate and are prohibited from being worn, in alignment with our existing rules.”
According to Scott Gustin on Twitter today, Disney is issuing even further clarification on mask specifications, saying that, “face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings.” Without citing a specific source, Gustin quoted Disney as saying, “Face coverings are intended to reduce the transfer of respiratory droplets, and exhalation valves and materials with holes do not adequately filter air that is exhaled.”
Guests are instructed to bring their own face coverings with them, to be worn at all times, with the exception of while swimming or dining. Disney also recently had to provide additional clarification on what is meant by “dining”. The policy now states: “You may remove your face covering while actively eating or drinking, but you should be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing.”
So, strolling around the parks mask-less while you finish your Mickey-ear ice cream bar, Dole whip or churro is a definite no-no nowadays.
For more information, visit disneyworld.com.
