Disney World Blizzard Beach to Reopen in November
Entertainment Donald Wood October 25, 2022
Walt Disney World Resort announced the Blizzard Beach Water Park would reopen on November 13.
To offset the winter blues in the warm Florida sun, the heated water park will feature arctic adventures and new touches from the film Frozen, including Olaf and his Snowgie pal statuettes in the wading pool and Anna and Elsa at the igloo castle.
Blizzard Beach is also celebrating the holidays with limited-time offerings through December 31, such as themed treats, snowfall and festive inner tubes. Visitors can even meet a tropical-dressed Santa for the ultimate Florida holiday experience.
Popular attractions and features await travelers visiting the park, including Summit Plummet, Teamboat Springs, Toboggan Racers, Cross Country Creek and Runoff Rapids.
Blizzard Beach’s food and beverage options will also be a draw for guests, as the water park will offer several spots to eat and new Frozen-themed menu items. Returning snacks include the Earidescent Ice Dream Cone, 50th Ice Dream Sand Pail Sundae and Walt’s Chili Nachos.
For the adults in the group, there will be new beverage offerings like Orange Slope DOLE Whip Swirl at Warming Hut, a Red Slope Bloody Mary at Frostbite Freddy’s and a Melt-A-Way Margarita at Polar Pub.
Last week, Disney World announced the long-awaited return of Fantasmic!, which will debut on November 3 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The 29-minute nighttime spectacular invites guests into Mickey’s imagination for a larger-than-life show painted on a grand canvas of dancing water overflowing with silly and suspenseful surprises.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Fall into Savings with AMR™ CollectionPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS