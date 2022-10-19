Fantasmic! Returning to Disney World’s Hollywood Studios
Entertainment Donald Wood October 19, 2022
The Walt Disney World Resort announced the long-awaited return of Fantasmic!, which will debut on November 3 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
The 29-minute nighttime spectacular invites guests into Mickey’s imagination for a larger-than-life show painted on a grand canvas of dancing water overflowing with silly and suspenseful surprises.
The show takes place nightly and features thrilling stunts, dazzling special effects, colorful pyrotechnic explosions, animation and a rousing score based on classic Disney animated films. The return of Fantasmic! Is part of Disney World’s 50th Anniversary celebration.
“Fantasmic! is a show that will take you on a journey to see so many characters, so many villains and heroes,” Disney Hollywood Studios entertainment proprietor Melanie Gagne said. “It’s one of our biggest shows, and many guests will plan their day or their entire vacation around Fantasmic!”
The show will include the debut of an all-new sequence that will bring to life heroic moments from Disney stories such as Moana, Mulan, Aladdin, Pocahontas and Frozen 2.
To experience Fantasmic!, travelers need both a valid park admission and a park reservation for Disney’s Hollywood Studios on the same date. Guests can enter the Hollywood Hills Amphitheater up to 90 minutes before the show’s start.
“In bringing Fantasmic! back, we have a brand-new scene that we’re calling our Disney Heroes scene,” Disney Live Entertainment show director Matthew Hamel said. “We get to see some new characters introduced to Fantasmic!, and we get to show their stories in a new, unique way utilizing a combination of projections, lasers and new lighting.”
