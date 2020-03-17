Disney World, Disneyland Donating All Excess Food to Charities
Entertainment Donald Wood March 17, 2020
As a result of the temporary closures caused by the coronavirus, Walt Disney World and Disneyland have announced they would donate all of their excess food to local food banks.
According to the official blog of Disney Parks, officials from Disneyland revealed all excess food inventory from the Disneyland and California Adventure parks would be donated Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County.
As for Disney World, the theme park announced it would donate excess foods like "fresh salads, greens and expertly cooked hot items" to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.
“Second Harvest Food Bank is known for their vital work addressing critical food needs in Central Florida, and we know the important role we play in helping to bring meaningful solutions to our community in times of great need,” Disney World director of External Affairs Tajiana Ancora-Brown said in a statement.
Both Disney World and Disneyland already send prepared, unserved food to local charities, with the two theme parks donating over one million meals last year via its programs.
Disney officials announced last week that each of its theme parks around the world would be temporarily closed as a result of the viral outbreak and would not reopen until at least the end of March.
Earlier this week, the Walt Disney Company also announced it would temporarily shut down all Disney stores and hotels as a result of the coronavirus.
