Disney World, Disneyland Closing Hotels and Stores
Entertainment Donald Wood March 16, 2020
After announcing the closure of its theme parks, the Walt Disney Company announced it would also temporarily shut down all Disney stores and hotels as a result of the coronavirus.
According to WESH.com, officials announced Sunday that all Disney owned and operated stores would close to the public on Tuesday, including the locations at Disney Springs in Orlando and Downtown Disney in Anaheim.
Disney storefronts located in the shopping centers will be able to decide whether they close or adjust operations on a case-by-case basis.
Officials also announced all of its hotels at Walt Disney World Resort and Disney’s Vero Beach Resort would be temporarily shut down starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 20. The decision will provide guests time to make other arrangements.
The three Disneyland Hotels—Disneyland Hotel, Grand Californian and Pixar Pier—closed Monday.
All Disney World theme parks were also officially closed Monday and would remain shuttered until at least the end of March. The decision to close Disney properties was made out of an abundance of caution and in the best interest of its employees and guests.
Last month, Bob Iger stepped down as chief executive officer of Walt Disney and the company named Bob Chapek as the new CEO.
Disneyland also announced last week announced a new immersive land coming to California Adventure Park would be dubbed Avengers Campus. Guests will be transported to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where they will meet Spiderman, Black Widow, Black Panther, Thor, Groot, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain America, Captain Marvel and other characters.
