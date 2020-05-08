Last updated: 10:43 AM ET, Fri May 08 2020

Disney World Eyes Phased Reopening With Limited Capacity, Enhanced Safety Measures

Entertainment Patrick Clarke May 08, 2020

Vehicles approaching Walt Disney World
PHOTO: Vehicles approaching Walt Disney World. (photo via rustycanuck/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Disney Springs has announced it will begin a phased reopening on May 20 with limited capacity, parking and operating hours.

Under the initial phase, a limited number of shopping and dining experiences owned by third-party operating participants will open.

Walt Disney World Resort also issued an update on its overall reopening strategy on Thursday, stopping short of announcing a reopening date but confirming that it will limit capacity and encourage social distancing in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

"Upon reopening, theme parks, Disney Resort hotels, restaurants, attractions, experiences and other offerings may be modified and will be limited in capacity and subject to limited availability or closure, based on direction from health experts and government officials to promote physical distancing," Disney said.

"Additionally, attractions, experiences, services and amenities may have limited availability or may remain closed. We will provide more information as it becomes available. We reserve the right to cancel any reservations, admission media or purchases and provide applicable refunds. Please also see our policies regarding cancellations by guests," the update reads. "Our focus remains on the health and safety of the entire Disney community—including the well-being of the cast members who are caring for and securing our parks and Resorts during the closure. We’re currently evaluating new and enhanced safety measures to help us all stay well."

The update comes on the heels of a message from Disney Parks Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pamela Hymel outlining the steps the company will take to safely reopen.

Shanghai Disneyland is scheduled to reopen with controlled capacity on Monday.

Disney has reported massive losses since temporarily closing its parks in mid-March. However, a new report predicts a positive long-term outlook for theme parks in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

