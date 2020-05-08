Disney World Eyes Phased Reopening With Limited Capacity, Enhanced Safety Measures
Entertainment Patrick Clarke May 08, 2020
Disney Springs has announced it will begin a phased reopening on May 20 with limited capacity, parking and operating hours.
Under the initial phase, a limited number of shopping and dining experiences owned by third-party operating participants will open.
Royal Caribbean Updates Measures Taken to Weather COVID-19...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
79 Percent of Hoteliers Surveyed Approved for Federal AidHotel & Resort
Amtrak Requires Passengers to Wear Face MasksCar Rental & Rail
Walt Disney World Resort also issued an update on its overall reopening strategy on Thursday, stopping short of announcing a reopening date but confirming that it will limit capacity and encourage social distancing in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.
"Upon reopening, theme parks, Disney Resort hotels, restaurants, attractions, experiences and other offerings may be modified and will be limited in capacity and subject to limited availability or closure, based on direction from health experts and government officials to promote physical distancing," Disney said.
"Additionally, attractions, experiences, services and amenities may have limited availability or may remain closed. We will provide more information as it becomes available. We reserve the right to cancel any reservations, admission media or purchases and provide applicable refunds. Please also see our policies regarding cancellations by guests," the update reads. "Our focus remains on the health and safety of the entire Disney community—including the well-being of the cast members who are caring for and securing our parks and Resorts during the closure. We’re currently evaluating new and enhanced safety measures to help us all stay well."
The update comes on the heels of a message from Disney Parks Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pamela Hymel outlining the steps the company will take to safely reopen.
Shanghai Disneyland is scheduled to reopen with controlled capacity on Monday.
Disney has reported massive losses since temporarily closing its parks in mid-March. However, a new report predicts a positive long-term outlook for theme parks in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.
For more information on Florida
For more Entertainment News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS