Disney World Getting Ready for Fun-Filled Holiday Season with New Festivities
Travelers looking to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the winter holiday season will have a plethora of festivities to choose from at the theme parks, resorts and Disney Springs.
Starting November 8, the festivities at Disney World will kick off, including new seasonal offerings throughout Animal Kingdom and a new holiday-themed fireworks show at the Magic Kingdom Park.
At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the theme park will introduce the biggest holiday season in its two-decade history, with festive new entertainment and holiday decorations in every land.
The daytime and nighttime events and attractions at Animal Kingdom include an overhaul of Discovery Island, the holiday musical version of the Tree of Life, a party with Chip ‘n Dale at Dinoland, U.S.A., Christmastime fun at Pandora – The World of Avatar and more.
In addition to the holiday events and attractions, the Magic Kingdom Park will debut an all-new nighttime fireworks show, dubbed Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks. The show will be presented during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, which takes place select dates November 8 through December 22 and nightly December 23-29.
The Magic Kingdom will also boast other holiday fun, including A Frozen Holiday Wish stage show, Holiday Fireworks Dessert Parties and 23 nights of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.
Other holiday events coming to Disney parks and resorts include Epcot’s Candlelight Processional beginning November 29, the Sunset Seasons Greetings show projected onto the Hollywood Tower Hotel, a holiday overhaul of Toy Story Land and Disney Springs festivities between November 8 and January 5.
