Disney World Increases Availability of 2019 Ultimate Christmas Packages

Entertainment Donald Wood October 18, 2019

Holidays, Disney, World
PHOTO: Holidays at Disney World. (photo via Walt Disney World Resort)

Officials from Walt Disney World Resort announced they have increased the number of 2019 Ultimate Disney Christmas Packages available due to overwhelming demand from guests.

The Disney World holiday itinerary includes a five-night stay at a select Disney resort hotel between December 21-26, four-day theme park tickets with the Park Hopper Option and exclusive holiday experiences.

Disney also announced it would extend the booking window for this special offer.

As for the holiday experiences, Disney announced exclusive nighttime access to experience Avatar Flight of Passage, Na’vi River Journey and Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom on December 21.

On December 22, visitors will be able to enjoy the Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks nighttime spectacular, which is part of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

In addition, travelers who purchase the package will have access to an exclusive reserved viewing area to watch Epcot Forever, the new nighttime spectacular at Epcot, on either December 23 or December 24.

And on Christmas Day, an Ultimate Disney Christmas gift will be delivered to each guest’s resort hotel room. The package can be booked through November 23.

