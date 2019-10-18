Disney World Increases Availability of 2019 Ultimate Christmas Packages
Entertainment Donald Wood October 18, 2019
Officials from Walt Disney World Resort announced they have increased the number of 2019 Ultimate Disney Christmas Packages available due to overwhelming demand from guests.
The Disney World holiday itinerary includes a five-night stay at a select Disney resort hotel between December 21-26, four-day theme park tickets with the Park Hopper Option and exclusive holiday experiences.
The Top Priorities of Airline PassengersAirlines & Airports
FBI Toxicology Tests Find US Tourists Deaths in Dominican...Destination & Tourism
JetBlue and Norwegian Announce New AgreementAirlines & Airports
Disney also announced it would extend the booking window for this special offer.
As for the holiday experiences, Disney announced exclusive nighttime access to experience Avatar Flight of Passage, Na’vi River Journey and Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom on December 21.
On December 22, visitors will be able to enjoy the Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks nighttime spectacular, which is part of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.
In addition, travelers who purchase the package will have access to an exclusive reserved viewing area to watch Epcot Forever, the new nighttime spectacular at Epcot, on either December 23 or December 24.
And on Christmas Day, an Ultimate Disney Christmas gift will be delivered to each guest’s resort hotel room. The package can be booked through November 23.
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS