Disney Offers the Ultimate Christmas Package, Fun New Year’s Eve Celebrations
Thinking about spending this holiday season at the Happiest Place on Earth?
You’re in luck because Walt Disney World just released the Ultimate Christmas Package.
Dates for this exclusive package are for December 21 – 26, and with so many Christmas and New Year’s celebrations happening this year, you’ll be in for a real treat.
We know that Walt Disney World Resort can sometimes be a little crowded, but guests who sign up for the Ultimate Disney Christmas Package through the Disney Reservation Center before October 26 will be eligible for VIP treatment.
On December 21, guests will have the chance to watch a special showing of the park’s brand new “Rivers of Light: We Are One” night show and then enjoy the rides and bioluminescent wonder of Pandora: The World of Avatar.
Christmas celebrations are a can’t miss while visiting the parks, and the Ultimate Disney Christmas Package includes tickets for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at the Magic Kingdom. Enjoy specialty food options, parades and shows that are only performed during the special event.
Feeling the Disney magic yet?
The Ultimate Disney Christmas Package also includes reserved seating for you and your party to watch Epcot’s brand new nighttime show “Epcot Forever”. Each member of your group (aged 3 and up) will get an Epcot dining gift card of $50 to use at the park – perfect for enjoying all the delicious options at the 2019 Epcot International Festival of the Holidays. And just to make sure you’re feeling the Christmas joy, an Ultimate Disney Christmas gift will be brought to your room on Christmas.
For those wanting to celebrate the New Year at Walt Disney World Resort, there’s plenty of fun options to choose from. Kick-off the New Year in style at the Feliz Ano Nuevo at Toledo the new rooftop restaurant atop Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort.
Listen to an electric flamenco guitarist or head over to the Dalhia Lounge for dancing and listen while the DJ counts down to the New Year. This is also a great spot to catch the Disney fireworks.
The brand new Riviera Resort will be hosting its own Italian Masquerade at its rooftop restaurant, Topolino’s.
The night will include buffet displays and a la carte tapas, as well as specialty stations where Disney chefs cook right in front of you. Or enjoy An Elegant Evening Under the Stars the Contemporary Resort’s California Grill. An ideal location for watching the fireworks, there will also be live entertainment and a few familiar characters set to make an appearance.
Also at the Contemporary Resort is a Countdown to Midnight at the Fantasia Ballroom.
Guests of all ages will enjoy the assortment of tasting stations inspired by restaurants located throughout the resort. A special viewing area will be set up to view the midnight fireworks taking place at the Magic Kingdom.
A special add-on option is available through the Disney Ink & Paint Club complete with a special reception, private viewing area for the firework show, a champagne toast and dessert set up for the fireworks.
Wanting to celebrate New Years a little early? The Contemporary Resort still has availability on December 30th for their Pixar Party. A special themed event that includes special dishes inspired by Ratatouille, a DJ, fun activities and watching the Magic Kingdom firework show.
Disney’s Broadwalk Resort will be celebrating at the Atlantic Dance Hall with music, food, a midnight champagne toast and views of the fireworks taking place at Epcot.
Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa will have two celebration options taking place at their restaurants. Enjoy dinner at Narcoossee’s and enjoy waterfront dining, or at the critically acclaimed Victoria & Albert’s, where you will be serenaded by a harpist and enjoy exquisite dining.
How you will make your holiday season magical?
