Disney World, Universal Orlando and Other Florida Theme Parks Close Due to Hurricane Ian
Entertainment Donald Wood September 28, 2022
Update: September 28, 2022 at 8:45 a.m. ET
While several theme parks announced closures this week due to Hurricane Ian, the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Studios Florida were the last to announce they would shut their doors on Wednesday and Thursday.
Disney announced its major Florida theme parks would remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday as Ian made its way across the state as a Category 4 hurricane. Disney Springs will also be closed Wednesday, with officials likely to shutter the area on Thursday as well.
Walt Disney World Resort Update on Hurricane Ian – For the latest information, visit: https://t.co/tFCa0Atuj5 pic.twitter.com/2HikYFXRU6— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) September 27, 2022
Universal Studios announced it would close their theme parks and CityWalk on Wednesday and Thursday, but all Universal hotels are operating as scheduled. Halloween Horror Nights events were also canceled for Wednesday and Thursday, but officials plan to reopen the park to guests on Friday, as long is it’s safe to for guests.
Our Halloween Horror Nights event at Universal Studios Florida is canceled Wednesday, Sept. 28 & Sept. 29 due to Hurricane Ian. We anticipate reopening the event on Sept. 30 conditions permitting. pic.twitter.com/ABklugGaOH— Halloween Horror Nights (@HorrorNightsORL) September 27, 2022
The National Hurricane Center announced that Hurricane Ian will bring catastrophic storm surge, wind damage, rainfall and flooding to central Florida as it makes make landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 storm.
#Ian is a Category 4 hurricane and will make landfall later this afternoon. Serious situation for Charlotte Harbor and surrounding areas (Venice to Ft. Myers) - I’ll have more updates on @GMA from Punta Rassa, Florida (on mainland near Sanibel). @SamWnek @Wx_Max @KentonGewecke pic.twitter.com/S22udlhUsV— Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) September 28, 2022
Widespread and life-threatening flooding is expected in North and South Florida, southeastern Georgia and coastal South Carolina through Friday. Storm surge is expected to reach 12-16 feet above ground level, causing destructive waves along the southwest Florida coastline.
Original Text
Hurricane Ian continues to impact every aspect of the travel industry in Florida and theme parks are no exception.
According to Fox Orlando, the Walt Disney World Resort remains open to the public, but officials said the company is preparing to “make necessary adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service.”
As Ian approaches, Disney announced the Typhoon Lagoon water park and Winter Summerland and Fantasia Gardens miniature golf courses would be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. The park also revealed several resorts would be closed Wednesday through Friday, including Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and Bungalows at Polynesian Village Resort.
To help impacted guests, Disney will allow them to modify park and resort reservations without penalty and reservations will be automatically canceled and refunded while venues are closed.
At Universal Orlando Resort, the theme park will continue to operate as normal while officials monitor the weather. The property has “plans and procedures for significant weather that are both time-proven and constantly updated,” a Universal spokesperson told USA Today.
Universal’s official website said guests with tickets or reservations in the coming days could cancel or push back their trips without penalty in booked through the theme park. Tourists who arraigned their stay with a travel agent should reach out to them directly.
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced it had completely closed its properties to guests through Thursday “to ensure the safety of our ambassadors, guests and animals as Hurricane Ian moves through Florida.”
Busch Gardens officials said all tickets for impacted dates would be automatically extended through the end of 2022.
LEGOLAND Florida Resort will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday due to the storm, but Resort Hotels will remain open to guests with existing reservations. Any tickets dated through October 2 will be automatically extended through December 31, with vacation stays for this closure period that can be rebooked without penalty once the call center reopens.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Florida
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS