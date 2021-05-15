Disney World, Universal Orlando Announce No Masks Needed Outside
Entertainment Rich Thomaselli May 15, 2021
Disney World in Orlando, Fla., and the nearby Universal Orlando theme parks, announced on Friday that guests will no longer have to wear facemasks while outdoors.
The new policy goes into effect today, Saturday, May 15.
Walt Disney World mask changes — in effect May 15.— Brooke Geiger McDonald (@BrookeGMcDonald) May 15, 2021
You no longer need to wear a mask outdoors at Disney World theme parks, hotels, and Disney Springs.
You DO need to wear a mask indoors and in all queues, attractions, and transportation. https://t.co/HQmIrfHmN8
"Based on guidance from local government and health officials, effective Saturday, May 15, face coverings for guests are no longer mandatory when outdoors at Universal Orlando," Tom Schroder, a spokesperson for Universal told USA TODAY.
The announcements came a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new mask guidance for fully vaccinated people.
According to the Disney website, masks are needed: Upon entering and throughout all attractions; all theaters, including theater entrances; all transportation, including transportation entrances; and all indoor locations, including restaurants, except when actively eating or drinking while stationary.
And, starting on Monday, May 16, Disney World said it would begin phasing out temperature checks for visitors.
"Face coverings will remain required at all indoor locations, including restaurants, shops, and indoor hotel public areas," Schroder said. "Face coverings are also required at all attractions from the moment guests enter the queue to when they exit the experience."
