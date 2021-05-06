Disney World, Universal Orlando Announce COVID-19 Safety Protocol Changes
As COVID-19 vaccines continue to help states reopen travel, Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando are scaling back some of the health and safety protocols implemented early on in the coronavirus pandemic.
At Disney World, officials announced Wednesday the theme park would no longer require guests to undergo temperature checks upon arrival. While facial coverings are still mandatory, visitors can remove them to eat, drink and take photos outdoors.
“Following the advice of the CDC and our local health officials, we will phase out onsite temperature screenings at Walt Disney World Resort for Cast Members beginning May 8 and Guests on May 16,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement.
At Universal Orlando, officials announced the theme park would also end temperature checks, as well as the reduction of social distancing practices from six feet to three feet. Mask mandates remain in place at all Universal properties.
“The health and safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority,” a Universal spokesperson said. “We continue to review the CDC guidelines and work with local health officials as we update our health and safety protocols.”
“Based on guidance from government and local health officials, as of Thursday, May 6, we are implementing three feet of social distancing throughout our destination and are no longer conducting temperature checks,” the statement continued. “All other existing health and safety protocols will remain in place.”
In April, Orange County Department of Health representative Dr. Raul Pino announced temperature checks are not necessary and could be a waste of resources.
