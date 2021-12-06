Disneyland Announces Launch Date for Disney Genie and Disney Genie+
Entertainment Janeen Christoff December 06, 2021
Disneyland Resort has announced the date that it will launch Disney Genie and Disney Genie+.
The new service will be available to parkgoers within the existing Disneyland app beginning on December 8, 2021.
The Disney Genie provides personalized itinerary creation based on the things you love most at the Disneyland Resort. Guests share with the Disney Genie all of the things they love about the parks – foodie experiences, must-do attractions, Super Heroes or princesses – and the Genie suggests options tailored specifically to you or your group.
Additional features include a personal tip board and dining options and forecasted future attraction wait times, helping visitors make the most out of their time.
Disney Genie+ does all of this and more. For $20 per person, per day, guests have access to Lightning Lane entrances.
The way it works is similar (but not the same) as the FastPass program. Guests are able to select the next available arrival window for Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane entrances at a variety of attractions, one at a time. Disney Genie+ also includes unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads and new audio experiences that provide fun facts and behind-the-scenes insights.
There is also a new a la carte Lightning Lane entrance selection that allows guests to purchase Lightning Lane entrance arrival windows for some of our most popular attractions: Radiator Springs Racers and WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure at Disney California Adventure Park and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disneyland Park.
The prices for the a la carte Lightning Lane service will vary by date and attraction.
Guests may purchase the next available arrival window, one at a time, for up to two attractions per day upon entering a theme park.
Attractions will continue to offer a traditional standby queue, or a virtual queue may be used at select attractions.
In order to get the most out of the Disneyland app and the Disney Genie and Disney Genie + services, make sure that you have uploaded the most up-to-date version.
