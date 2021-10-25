Disneyland Raises Tickets Prices, Creates Even Higher Ticketing Tier
Entertainment Laurie Baratti October 25, 2021
Disney has announced that it’s raising the prices of most Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park daily admission tickets, plus expanding its existing tiered pricing system to include a new and more expensive sixth tier.
The changes go into effect immediately.
The Los Angeles Times reported that the price of daily admission is being hiked by three to eight percent, depending upon what dates you plan on visiting the Anaheim resort. Meanwhile, daily parking rates are shooting up by 20 percent.
On the most in-demand calendar dates, which include select weekends and holiday periods, this sixth tier lists a single-day, single-park ticket at $164. For a one-day Park Hopper ticket on the most popular days, guests are looking at paying $224 each. The previous one-day, one-park highest ticket price was $154.
Single-day parking rates have already been raised to $30 from the previous $25, while self-parking for guests staying at Disneyland Resort hotels was increased from $25 to $40.
On the parks’ least popular, Tier 1 dates, the one-day, one-park ticket price will remain unchanged at $104—for now. But, prices are being hiked in Tiers 2 through 5.
Its own parent company told Los Angeles’ ABC7 that it expects the addition of an even more expensive ticketing tier will help spread visitation throughout the year. The outlet wrote that park officials said the addition of the highest-priced sixth tier will “help offer a variety of ticket prices that meet different budgets”.
The parks last raised their admission prices was in 2019, since the Disneyland Resort closed down in 2020 and remained so for over a year.
Just a few months ago, Disneyland also revealed the replacement for its former annual pass program, called the “Magic Key” program. These guest memberships launched at four price points and, like the old annual passes, guests enjoy more unfettered access to the parks as the prices go up.
Less than three months later, the Dream Key—the most expensive, top-level pass—has sold out, the park said today. The Dream Key, priced at $1,399 yearly is no longer on offer, but the $949 Believe Key, the $649 Enchant Key and the $399 Imagine Key are still available for purchase.
Sponsored Content
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Discover the Benefits of Becoming a Puerto Rico Travel Expert
For more information on Anaheim, California
For more Entertainment News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS