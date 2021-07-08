Disneyland Resort Announces the Return of Fall Events
Entertainment Janeen Christoff July 08, 2021
Disneyland Resorts' fall favorites are back, starting in September.
Guests can visit for Halloween Time, the separately ticketed Oogie Boogie Bash and Plaza de la Familia from September 3, 2021, to October 31.
With Halloween Time comes Jack Skellington's transformation of the Haunted Mansion Holiday and Guardians of the Galaxy - Monsters After Dark. Seasonal decor features the Mickey Mouse jack-o'-lantern, delicious seasonal treats and an all-new Halloween-themed pumpkin hunt, Pluto's Pumpkin Pursuit.
Plaza de la Familia is an immersive, limited-time celebration at Disney California Adventure inspired by the tradition of Dia de los Muertos that features live entertainment, food, interactive experiences and themed merchandise.
Disneyland is also welcoming back the Oogie Boogie Bash. The separately ticketed event is fun for kids of all ages, allowing guests to trick-or-treat their way through Disney's California Adventure park in costume as well as explore immersive treat trails, enjoy the "Frightfully Fun Parade," visit Villains Grove at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, see "Mickey's Trick & Treat" show and more.
The event will be offered on 25 select nights starting on September 9, 2021. The tickets are available for purchase on July 13, 2021.
