Disneyland Resort Announces Winter Holiday Events, Entertainment
Entertainment Donald Wood October 12, 2022
The Disneyland Resort announced its annual winter holiday events would return to the theme park complex between November 11 and January 8, 2023.
At Disneyland Park, A Christmas Fantasy Parade will take place daily as a musical procession of floats, marching toy soldiers and dancing gingerbread cookies. Characters will greet guests in their finest holiday attire, including Anna, Elsa and Olaf from Frozen and Mickey, Minnie, Santa and more.
The Believe…in Holiday Magic fireworks spectacular features magical snowfall, colorful projections on Main Street, U.S.A., and the facade of it’s a small world. Families can also dance with characters such as Goofy, Pluto, Chip ‘n’ Dale and others during nightly holiday dance parties at the Tomorrowland Terrace.
As travelers enter the park, they will be greeted by the iconic 60-foot-tall Christmas tree and Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle, which will be adorned with shimmering icicles and twinkling lights.
At California Adventure Park, the World of Color – Season of Light nighttime spectacular and Disney Festival of Holidays will both return to the park this season. Festival marketplaces across the park will serve a hand-crafted menu of delectable foods and beverages.
Santa Claus will also take residence at his rustic home in the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail.
All three hotels at the Disneyland Resort will display themed Christmas trees, featuring carolers performances and Santa Claus visits. The Disneyland culinary team is also continuing its annual gingerbread house display at the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.
In the Downtown Disney District, guests will discover dazzling decorations, photo opportunities, musical entertainment, and special offerings from shops and restaurants.
