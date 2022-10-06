Disneyland’s ‘Disney 100 Years of Wonder’ Celebration Coming January 2023
October 06, 2022
Disneyland Resort has just dropped details about what is probably Disney Parks’ most exciting news to date. As was announced to insiders during last month’s D23 Expo, next year’s “Disney 100 Years of Wonder” (Disney100) bash will be the largest cross-company global celebration in The Walt Disney Company’s century-long history.
Disney Parks around the world will mark the occasion, but Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California—home to the original Disneyland Park—will be at the center of the centenary celebration; with limited-time, commemorative offerings experiences, entertainment merchandise, and food and beverage on offer throughout the resort all year long.
Disney’s centennial jubilee will officially kick off on January 27, 2023, when the “Happiest Place on Earth” will don new platinum-infused décor across the entire resort. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and all of their friends will also get dressed up in glittering new garb, while guests will find tons of commemorative apparel, merchandise, and food and beverage offerings available for purchase.
The centerpiece of Disneyland Park since it first opened in 1955, Walt Disney’s original Sleeping Beauty Castle will be decked out in absolute finery for the anniversary. An embodiment of wonder, the iconic edifice will be adorned with platinum festoons, brilliant bunting and gleaming banners.
The castle’s shining embellishments will be anchored by a magnificent cabochon above the arched walkway, surrounded by the three Good Fairies, who will illuminate the gem with their shimmering pixie dust. From the moat on either side of the bridge, two majestic water fountains will send water spraying skyward, while an enchanting wishing star sparkles from above the castle’s central spire.
Here’s just some of what guests can expect during Disneyland Resort’s ‘Disney100’ celebration next year, although more details will be announced over the coming months.
— Two all-new nighttime spectaculars promise to dazzle and delight parkgoers during the Disney100 year-long celebration. At Disney California Adventure Park, a new show called “World of Color – One” will extol Walt Disney's legacy of innovative storytelling, which he started a century ago. Featuring a new original song, “Start a Wave”, the after-dark presentation will illustrate how, like a drop of water, a single action can create ripples that grow into a wave of change.
— At Disneyland Park, a new nighttime spectacular titled “Wondrous Journeys” will stir guests’ feelings of wonder, painting Walt’s original magic kingdom with state-of-the-art projection effects that transform Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, the Rivers of America mall and the façade of “it’s a small world” into an artist’s canvas where characters from every Walt Disney Animation Studios film to date spring to life all around you. This special spectacular will also feature an all-new song, “It’s Wondrous”. And, on select nights, the production will go even bigger to include an impressive volley of fireworks sparkling in the night sky above Disneyland.
— Meanwhile, the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown section of Disneyland Park is slated to reopen in Spring 2023, with the new Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction premiering earlier than planned to coincide with the Disney100 celebration on January 27.
— Also in time for spring, Disneyland Park will bring back its “Magic Happens” parade, which brings to life many awe-inspiring magical moments from iconic Disney films. Among its messages to audiences are that one doesn’t need wings to fly, shooting stars were made to wish upon and that magic doesn’t necessarily stop at midnight.
Park enthusiasts, keep your eyes peeled in the coming months for more details about other special entertainment moments Disneyland Resort is planning to roll out during its centennial celebrations.
