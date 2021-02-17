Disneyland Teams Up With Local Non-Profits To Help the Community
Entertainment Lauren Bowman February 17, 2021
Disneyland has quietly been helping the community since its closure in March 2020.
Noticing the real need in the local community, Disneyland paired up with local nonprofit organizations Community Action Partnership of Orange County (CAPOC) and MOMS Orange County to help meet that need.
The most recent event held at Disneyland passed out diapers, wipes, other essentials and even stuffed animals donated by the Resort to over 300 families, benefiting almost 600 babies.
“An event like this where a family can drive home with an ample supply of diapers is just huge—it’s such a cost savings and it relieves stress for families with babies,” said Andrea Dunn, chief development officer of MOMS Orange County in a statement. “We’re so grateful to CAPOC and Disney VoluntEARS for making today’s event happen.”
But volunteering is nothing new for Disneyland Resort – they have worked with CAPOC and Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County for decades in an effort to help their community.
Last week alone the Resort donated upwards of 30 pallets of food items to Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County and Caterina’s Club, thus adding to their nearly half a million pounds in food donations. In addition to their time, baby items and food donations, the park has donated over $5 million worth of its retail products to local nonprofits.
A more in-depth look at Disneyland Resort’s assistance in their local community can be viewed below.
For more information on Anaheim
For more Entertainment News
More by Lauren Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS