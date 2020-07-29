Disney's Animal Kingdom Welcomes a Baby Mandrill
Walt Disney’s Animal Kingdom welcomed a baby mandrill July 25 at the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
The baby was born to Scarlett, one of the resident mandrills at Animal Kingdom, and her mate Linus. The DisneyParks Blog stated that Scarlett and her baby have shown a close bond and have already been slowly reintroduced to the rest of the mandrill troop. They do not yet know the baby’s gender.
Mandrills are the world’s largest species of monkey and are found in the African rainforest. Wild mandrills are currently facing pressure from deforestation and poaching.
Disney animal care experts work in partnership with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums on Species Survival Plans to ensure responsible breeding of endangered species. This new birth is celebrated as a step in the right direction for conservation efforts.
Disney also recently welcomed a babirusa piglet in May, another one of their Species Survival Plan births.
The Disney Conservation Fund has worked for more than 20 years to promote wildlife conservation efforts and improve local livelihoods in Africa.
To learn more about the incredible animals at Disney's Animal Kingdom and Disney's efforts to protect them, please visit Disneyanimals.com.
