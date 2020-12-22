Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park to Reopen March 2021
Entertainment Brooke McDonald December 22, 2020
Just in time for spring break, Disney has confirmed that Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park will reopen on March 7, 2021.
It was previously announced that Disney’s two water parks, Blizzard Beach and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, would remain closed into 2021, with one of the two parks tentatively reopening on March 7.
Disney has automatically extended unused, unexpired 1-Day Disney Water Park tickets through Dec. 31, 2021. Guests were also given the option to cancel their ticket by calling 407-939-2732. If unable to visit by Dec. 31, 2021, guests will also be able to apply the value of a wholly unused ticket toward the purchase of a ticket for a future date.
Water Parks and Water Parks After 2 Annual Passes will be automatically extended for the length of time during which both water parks were closed. Water park Passholders were also given the option to cancel their pass by calling 407-939-2732.
Guests are able to purchase new tickets that include the Park Hopper Plus Option or Water Park & Sports Option for admission March 7 and later.
There is no word yet on whether a Disney Park Pass reservation will be required to visit.
A reopening date for Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park has not yet been announced.
For more information on Florida
For more Entertainment News
More by Brooke McDonald
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS