Disney Announces Water Parks Won’t Open Until 2021
Entertainment Donald Wood September 18, 2020
Disney announced that its water parks would remain closed until at least March 2021.
According to The Orlando Sentinel, officials from Disney Parks revealed the company plans to reopen either Blizzard Beach or Typhoon Lagoon on March 7, 2021, pending government approval.
Disney said it would announce which water park would open first at a later date, but revealed the planned reopening date could change. Other water parks in Florida have already reopened with health and safety protocols in place, including Universal’s Volcano Bay and SeaWorld’s Aquatica.
South Africa Reopening to Tourism on October 1Destination & Tourism
Senators Introduce Bill to Safely Bring Back Cruising in USCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Hawaii to Allow Travelers to Bypass Quarantine If They Provide...Destination & Tourism
Antigua’s Boutique Carlisle Bay Resort Reopening on...Hotel & Resort
For annual Disney Parks passholders with water park access, the theme park giant announced it would issue partial refunds due to the extended closures. Platinum Plus and Premier passholders can expect their refunds by “late October through early November.”
As for the other travelers who purchased passes to a Disney water park this year, they will be given the choice of options, such as canceling or modifying their tickets.
While the water parks remained shuttered, Disney World has implemented extensive health and safety measures, including mandatory facial coverings, temperature screenings and social distancing protocols.
In addition, Disney has been operating with reduced capacity and requiring visitors to make reservations in advance.
For more Entertainment News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS