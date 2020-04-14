Last updated: 08:55 AM ET, Tue April 14 2020

Disney’s Bob Iger Reportedly Back in Control as CEO to Combat Coronavirus Impact

Entertainment Donald Wood April 13, 2020

Disney's Bob Iger
Disney's Bob Iger (photo courtesy Walt Disney World)

Just two months after announcing his intentions of stepping down, Disney CEO Bob Iger is back in control and looking to guide the company through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to The New York Times, Iger told reporter Ben Smith the current viral pandemic is negatively impacting Disney, forcing him to maintain many of the responsibilities he was scheduled to hand over to Bob Chapek.

Chapek was named the new CEO on February 25 when Iger stepped down, but the closure of all Disney theme parks and cruise ships forced the company to call on the industry veteran to stick around until business was back to normal.

In addition to the issues for theme parks and its cruise line, Disney’s schedule of movie releases was pushed back due to theater closures and its television division has been forced to shut down a portion of its production.

Disney also owns ESPN, which has taken a significant hit as sporting events were canceled.

Since retaking a more active role with the company, Iger has already floated the idea of every visitor arriving at a Disney theme park being required to have their temperature taken to prevent sick people from entering.

Iger also expects to cut overhead costs in the comping months, with less office space and fewer employees. The company said there is no timeline for changes, as the coronavirus outbreak continues to alter plans daily.

“We expect the ultimate significance of the impact of these disruptions, including the extent of their adverse impact on our financial and operational results, will be dictated by the length of time that such disruptions continue which will, in turn, depend on the currently unknowable duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of governmental regulations that might be imposed in response to the pandemic,” a Disney spokesperson said in a statement.

