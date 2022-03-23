Disney's H2O Glow After Hours Returning To Typhoon Lagoon This Summer
Entertainment Patrick Clarke March 23, 2022
Disney's H2O Glow After Hours is returning to Typhoon Lagoon Water Park at Florida's Walt Disney World Resort this summer.
Offering a vibrant evening atmosphere highlighted by DJ dance parties and exclusive glow-themed menu offerings, H2O Glow After Hours is scheduled to kick off Memorial Day Weekend, with events taking place between 8-11 p.m. every Saturday night from May 28 to August 27, 2022. Those with tickets will be able to enter Typhoon Lagoon as early as 6 p.m.
Guests can look forward to shorter wait times at popular park attractions such as the Crush N' Gusher and Surf Pool and will also receive glowing wristbands and snacks like popcorn and ice-cream treats to keep them energized through the night.
Tickets will go on sale for guests of Disney Resort hotels, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels in addition to guests staying at Shades of Green at Walt Disney World Resort beginning March 29.
This week's announcement comes just two months after the reopening of Typhoon Lagoon and amid Walt Disney World Resort's 18-month-long 50th-anniversary celebration.
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Orlando, Florida
For more Entertainment News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS