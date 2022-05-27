Disney’s New Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Ride Now Open – Here’s What You Need To Know
Entertainment Eric Bowman May 27, 2022
The newest attraction at Walt Disney World is now open.
Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind puts guests into space and on a mission to help save the galaxy from the villain Eson, a Celestial being who wants to erase human history.
TravelPulse was recently on the scene at EPCOT to speak with Disney Imagineers about the new roller coaster and get a first-hand experience at riding before it officially opened to the public.
The thrill ride features a height requirement of 42 inches and has a soundtrack of six rock songs that rotate with every ride, so you never know which song you get until the reverse launch, a first for Disney coasters, shoots you on an exciting journey in space.
In addition to the first reverse coaster launch, Cosmic Rewind delivers several other firsts for Disney including being the first coaster attraction at EPCOT, the first Walt Disney World Attraction to feature Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and the first Disney Omnicoaster.
Disney is calling the ride vehicle the Omnicoaster because it allows the vehicles to make controlled rotations that will always keep guests focused on the action.
“The ride system itself is an Omnicoaster, as we've called it, is a system where it rotates you through and pointed to the scenes as you were on a rollercoaster,” Liz Diaz, Senior Ride Development Engineer, Walt Disney Imagineering told TravelPulse. “So, much like our Haunted Mansion attraction where you rotate and point to the scenes, we're doing that same thing, but we put you on a high-speed roller coaster through time and space.”
When it opens, riders must enter via the virtual queue. Guests will need to use their My Disney Experience app to enter the attraction and can do so no more than once per day. A standby queue is not available, but guests can purchase an individual Lightning Lane for the new attraction. From May 27-30, it will cost $17 for the Lightning Lane but May 31 and on it will only cost $14.
The queue takes you through the Wonders of Xandar in the Galaxarium, a planetarium-style space that shows the stars that connect us all. While guests wait for the ride in the Xandar Gallery, they'll walk through and see images of Xandar and hear about Xandarian culture. Plus, a Good Morning America-style TV interview with the Guardians shows Star-Lord discussing his love for visiting Epcot as a kid.
Riders will have plenty of time to check things out all around them too as this is the longest fully enclosed coaster in any Disney theme park and one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world.
Check out the video to see more!
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Orlando, Florida
For more Entertainment News
More by Eric Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS