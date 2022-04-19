Soundtrack, Villain for EPCOT’s Guardians of the Galaxy Roller Coaster Revealed
Entertainment Donald Wood April 19, 2022
Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT announced the new playlist and main villain for the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction coming to the theme park on May 27.
In the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, Star-Lord Peter Quill loves music and there are classic songs throughout the series. When Disney Imagineers designed the new family-thrill coaster, they came up with a list of over 100 potential songs for the Starjumpers’ onboard sound system.
The design team tested the attraction many times to determine which tracks fit with the spirit and the movement of the coaster, finding the following songs supported the best possible rider experience:
—September
—Disco Inferno
—Conga
—Everybody Wants to Rule the World
—I Ran
—One Way or Another
The songs will be different each time a guest gets on the roller coaster, as each passenger will be asked to blast off with the Guardians on an intergalactic chase to stop the newest villain, Eson, from completing a nefarious plan.
When Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind officially opens at EPCOT, it will mark a major milestone in the park’s historic transformation and another big moment in the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration.
At the end of last year, Disney World announced Patina Restaurant Group’s Space 220 Restaurant in EPCOT opened, which features panoramic views of Earth as a backdrop.
