Dollywood to Unveil $25 Million Rollercoaster in 2023

Entertainment Claudette Covey August 05, 2022

A rendering of the Big Bear Mountain rollercoaster. (photo via Dollywood)

Dollywood Parks & Resorts will debut the $25 million Big Bear Mountain, its longest-ever rollercoaster, which, at 3,900 feet, will be situated on six acres bordering the Wildwood Grove area of the Pigeon Falls, Tennessee theme park.

Big Bear Mountain, which will boast a top speed of 48 miles per hour and feature cars resembling off-road vehicles, is slated to open in spring 2023.

The rollercoaster will serve as the park’s first attraction to use onboard audio and feature a storyline based on a legend about a huge black bear that roams Wildwood Grove, although no one has ever seen it.

“Guests will be invited to join Wildwood Grove’s resident wilderness explorer, Ned Oakley, on an adventure to find Big Bear. From his base camp, Oakley will take adventurers for the ride of their lives in his specially outfitted four-wheel-drive SUVs,” Dollywood officials said.

“The Smokies are all about adventure and going exploring,” Dolly Parton added.

“I’m excited our guests will be able to head out on their own trip into the Smokies to see if they can find that Big Bear! Whether he’s out there or not, I’m sure they’ll find a lot of memories along the way that they’ll keep forever.”

Big Bear Mountain is part of a $500 million property investment by The Dollywood Company over the next 10 years, beginning with the 302-room HeartSong Lodge & Resort, which is scheduled to debut in late 2023 adjacent to the DreamMore Resort and Spa.

