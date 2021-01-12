EPCOT’s Newest Exhibit Will Debut in February
Entertainment Lauren Bowman January 12, 2021
“The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure” is EPCOT’s newest addition and is set to make its appearance next month. Located in The American Adventure Pavilion at World Showcase in EPCOT, the new exhibit will feature Joe Gardner from Disney and Pixar’s newest animated film, “Soul”, and it will take guests on a tour of the history of jazz music.
Disney Imagineers worked with jazz museums around the country to give visitors the best experience. Traveling along the highway of jazz’s history, guests will be transported to some of the most important jazz epicenters like Chicago, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York City and San Juan.
This new show is just one more piece in EPCOT’s big transformation that is planned over the next couple of years. The main construction wall around Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in the France Pavilion has also been replaced by large greenery at the ride’s entrance - leading us to believe the ride is close to opening. Although there is no exact date for the ride’s debut other than ‘2021’.
A second barge has also been spotted on the lagoon in the middle of World Showcase in EPCOT for the new nighttime spectacular “Harmonious”.
Disney and Pixar’s movie “Soul” can be watched on Disney’s streaming service - Disney+ - and is included in the membership price.
For a sneak peek of the new attraction in The American Adventure Pavilion, Disney has released a teaser video with Walt Disney Imagineer, Carmen Smith. Watch below.
